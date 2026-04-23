Previous
Peaceful River Scene by jeremyccc
Photo 1475

Peaceful River Scene

I took the kayak out for the first time this year and it was lovely to be in nature paddling along the river Medway
23rd April 2026 23rd Apr 26

Jeremy Cross

ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
404% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
What a peaceful place for a kayak ride
April 24th, 2026  
Bill Davidson
A beautifully composed image
April 24th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact