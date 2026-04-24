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Previous
Photo 1476
Fields of Rapeseed
I like the colourful yellow fields
24th April 2026
24th Apr 26
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Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
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Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50m2
Taken
24th April 2026 12:11pm
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yellow
,
field
,
rapeseed
gloria jones
ace
Fabulous capture, colors
April 24th, 2026
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
April 24th, 2026
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