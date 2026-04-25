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Previous
Photo 1477
Vibrant yellow flower
I like this vibrant yellow flower in our garden, I think it's a ranunculus.
25th April 2026
25th Apr 26
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Jeremy Cross
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@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
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Photo Details
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1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50m2
Taken
25th April 2026 11:29am
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ranunculus
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