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Previous
Photo 1478
Minster Leas Beach
We tried a new walk with our Son today and it was nice to see the sun on the water
26th April 2026
26th Apr 26
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Jeremy Cross
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@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
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Photo Details
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2
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1
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365
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iPhone 17 Pro
Taken
26th April 2026 10:59am
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beach
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minster
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leas
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