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Minster Leas Beach by jeremyccc
Photo 1478

Minster Leas Beach

We tried a new walk with our Son today and it was nice to see the sun on the water
26th April 2026 26th Apr 26

Jeremy Cross

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@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
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