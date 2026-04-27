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Pretty pink flower by jeremyccc
Photo 1479

Pretty pink flower

I spotted this flower today and stopped to take a photo - I think it might be a rhododendron or possibly an azalea.
27th April 2026 27th Apr 26

Jeremy Cross

ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
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Photo Details

Leonieruth
Nice shot, gorgeous colour.
April 27th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
April 27th, 2026  
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