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Pink Rose by jeremyccc
Photo 1543

Pink Rose

The pink rose in our front garden is blooming nicely.
30th June 2026 30th Jun 26

Jeremy Cross

ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
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Mags ace
How very beautiful!
June 30th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Lovely pov, details
June 30th, 2026  
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