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Previous
Photo 1545
Yellow Rose
Our yellow rose is still flowering
2nd July 2026
2nd Jul 26
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Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
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Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro
Taken
1st July 2026 7:08am
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yellow
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rose
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flowering
gloria jones
ace
Lovely shade of yellow...great shot
July 2nd, 2026
Mags
ace
Such a beautiful color and rose blossom.
July 2nd, 2026
Heather
ace
A lovely rich yellow and a beautiful capture, Jeremy! Your rose looks absolutely perfect with not a single blemish! Fav
July 2nd, 2026
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