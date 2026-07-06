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St Margaret’s Church, Barming by jeremyccc
Photo 1549

St Margaret’s Church, Barming

An elegant church with Norman (12th Century) origins, Medieval (15th Century) additions and Victorian (19th Century) restorations.
6th July 2026 6th Jul 26

Jeremy Cross

ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
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Photo Details

Neil ace
Wonderful view of rural English countryside.
July 6th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Nice capture of this historical church
July 6th, 2026  
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