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Previous
Photo 1549
St Margaret’s Church, Barming
An elegant church with Norman (12th Century) origins, Medieval (15th Century) additions and Victorian (19th Century) restorations.
6th July 2026
6th Jul 26
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Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
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365
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iPhone 17 Pro
Taken
6th July 2026 3:51pm
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Neil
ace
Wonderful view of rural English countryside.
July 6th, 2026
gloria jones
ace
Nice capture of this historical church
July 6th, 2026
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