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Previous
Photo 1550
A tranquil scene
On the riverbank of the Medway today
7th July 2026
7th Jul 26
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Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
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Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
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365
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro
Taken
7th July 2026 9:08am
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riverbank
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tranquil
,
medway
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
July 7th, 2026
Heather
ace
Yes, tranquil- and so pretty! I love the blues and greens and the reflections and ripples in the water! Fav
July 7th, 2026
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