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A tranquil scene by jeremyccc
Photo 1550

A tranquil scene

On the riverbank of the Medway today
7th July 2026 7th Jul 26

Jeremy Cross

ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
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Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
July 7th, 2026  
Heather ace
Yes, tranquil- and so pretty! I love the blues and greens and the reflections and ripples in the water! Fav
July 7th, 2026  
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