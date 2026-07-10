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Sunset over the Medway by jeremyccc
Photo 1553

Sunset over the Medway

Sunset over the Medway tonight.
10th July 2026 10th Jul 26

Jeremy Cross

ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
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Photo Details

bkb in the city ace
Perfect day to be on the water
July 10th, 2026  
Heather ace
This is really pretty, Jeremy! I love the sparkles of light on the water and the gentle curve of the river with the houses (buildings) hugging the shore! Fav
July 10th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
July 10th, 2026  
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