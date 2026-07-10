Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1553
Sunset over the Medway
Sunset over the Medway tonight.
10th July 2026
10th Jul 26
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
1553
photos
50
followers
19
following
425% complete
View this month »
1546
1547
1548
1549
1550
1551
1552
1553
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro
Taken
10th July 2026 7:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
over
,
medway
bkb in the city
ace
Perfect day to be on the water
July 10th, 2026
Heather
ace
This is really pretty, Jeremy! I love the sparkles of light on the water and the gentle curve of the river with the houses (buildings) hugging the shore! Fav
July 10th, 2026
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
July 10th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close