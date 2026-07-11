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Fireworks by jeremyccc
Photo 1554

Fireworks

Fireworks over Leeds Castle tonight.
11th July 2026 11th Jul 26

Jeremy Cross

ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
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Heather ace
An outstanding capture, Jeremy! I love the light explosions in the night sky, the reflections on the water, and the moody feeling of the dark castle! Huge fav!
July 12th, 2026  
🐶 Joyce Ann ace
Wow!!
July 12th, 2026  
Julie Ryan ace
Nice shot!
July 12th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Beautiful capture...love the reflections
July 12th, 2026  
Mags ace
How wonderful!
July 12th, 2026  
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