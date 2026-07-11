Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1554
Fireworks
Fireworks over Leeds Castle tonight.
11th July 2026
11th Jul 26
5
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
1554
photos
50
followers
19
following
425% complete
View this month »
1547
1548
1549
1550
1551
1552
1553
1554
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro
Taken
11th July 2026 10:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fireworks
,
castle
,
leeds
Heather
ace
An outstanding capture, Jeremy! I love the light explosions in the night sky, the reflections on the water, and the moody feeling of the dark castle! Huge fav!
July 12th, 2026
🐶 Joyce Ann
ace
Wow!!
July 12th, 2026
Julie Ryan
ace
Nice shot!
July 12th, 2026
gloria jones
ace
Beautiful capture...love the reflections
July 12th, 2026
Mags
ace
How wonderful!
July 12th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close