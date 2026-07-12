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Leeds Castle by jeremyccc
Photo 1555

Leeds Castle

Leeds Castle in Kent looking elegant in the afternoon sun.
12th July 2026 12th Jul 26

Jeremy Cross

ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
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Photo Details

Heather ace
Lovely framing of this attractive castle and great reflections, Jeremy! What a different feeling from the castle viewed at night! Fav
July 12th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
July 12th, 2026  
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