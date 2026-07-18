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Previous
Photo 1561
Dahlia
I like this pretty dahlia in our garden
18th July 2026
18th Jul 26
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Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
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Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50m2
Taken
18th July 2026 11:54am
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pretty
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garden
,
dahlia
Corinne C
ace
A striking flower!
July 18th, 2026
Judith Johnson
ace
Beautiful
July 18th, 2026
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
July 18th, 2026
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