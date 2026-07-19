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Previous
Photo 1562
River Medway
A nice day for a walk along the riverbank.
19th July 2026
19th Jul 26
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Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
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365
Taken
19th July 2026 11:16am
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