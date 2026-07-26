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Previous
Photo 1569
Lucy
My Son’s favourite Carer Lucy who is lovely with him. He gave her some flowers from our garden.
26th July 2026
26th Jul 26
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Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
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Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro
Taken
25th July 2026 2:19pm
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alex
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lucy
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carer
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Sweet. Lovely shot.
July 26th, 2026
Corinne C
ace
A beautiful image and so lovely from your son to offer flowers
July 26th, 2026
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