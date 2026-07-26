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Lucy by jeremyccc
Photo 1569

Lucy

My Son’s favourite Carer Lucy who is lovely with him. He gave her some flowers from our garden.
26th July 2026 26th Jul 26

Jeremy Cross

ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
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Kerry McCarthy ace
Sweet. Lovely shot.
July 26th, 2026  
Corinne C ace
A beautiful image and so lovely from your son to offer flowers
July 26th, 2026  
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