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Yalding by jeremyccc
Photo 1570

Yalding

Photo of the bridge over the Medway at Yalding. Picture taken from my kayak.
27th July 2026 27th Jul 26

Jeremy Cross

ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
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Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Wonderful capture, composition
July 27th, 2026  
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