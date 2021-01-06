Previous
Boat houses on Grapevine Lake by jerewmay
Boat houses on Grapevine Lake

I love photographing the boat houses near my home. They have been there for decades and have many good memories. Today is overcast and cold.
6th January 2021 6th Jan 21

Jere May

@jerewmay
