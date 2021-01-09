Previous
Here comes the sun by jerewmay
4 / 365

Here comes the sun

Sunrise over Grapevine, Texas. I love the early morning sun as it peeks through the trees and gently warms things up.
9th January 2021

Jere May

@jerewmay
I'm a Texan. Art Lover. Artist. World traveler. Computer geek. Dog servant.
Photo Details

KWind ace
Pretty scene with lovely light.
January 9th, 2021  
