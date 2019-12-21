Previous
Next
lots of blackbirds by jernst1779
Photo 721

lots of blackbirds

Trying to find some birds to shoot this morning while out on my daughter's (cold) deck. But none came close enough. There were lots of these birds swarming around. Not sure what they are, maybe grackles.
21st December 2019 21st Dec 19

Jean

ace
@jernst1779
Dec 31, 2018: Year 2 - I am so happy that I have finished my first year! I have absolutely loved doing this project and...
197% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lesley Aldridge ace
I think this is a super photo, a fav
December 21st, 2019  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise