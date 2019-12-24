Sign up
Photo 724
hawk
After several attempts I finally got a shot of this guy in my daughter's neighbor's yard.
24th December 2019
24th Dec 19
1
2
Jean
ace
@jernst1779
Dec 31, 2018: Year 2 - I am so happy that I have finished my first year! I have absolutely loved doing this project and...
745
photos
79
followers
82
following
198% complete
View this month »
717
718
719
720
721
722
723
724
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-9
Taken
24th December 2019 11:25am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Steve Jacob
It's a beauty. Great clarity. fav
December 24th, 2019
