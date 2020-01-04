Previous
Next
The Art of Photography by jernst1779
Photo 735

The Art of Photography

That is the title of the open book authored by photographer Bruce Barnbaum. I need to make time to read inspirational and instructional books like this. Do you have a favorite photography book?
4th January 2020 4th Jan 20

Jean

ace
@jernst1779
Dec 31, 2018: Year 2 - I am so happy that I have finished my first year! I have absolutely loved doing this project and...
201% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Great still life
January 4th, 2020  
Shutterbug ace
I love the sharpness in this photo. Looks like an interesting book. Wish I had a book to suggest.
January 4th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise