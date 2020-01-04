Sign up
Photo 735
The Art of Photography
That is the title of the open book authored by photographer Bruce Barnbaum. I need to make time to read inspirational and instructional books like this. Do you have a favorite photography book?
4th January 2020
4th Jan 20
2
1
Jean
ace
@jernst1779
Dec 31, 2018: Year 2 - I am so happy that I have finished my first year! I have absolutely loved doing this project and...
756
photos
82
followers
83
following
201% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
3rd January 2020 11:40am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Joan Robillard
ace
Great still life
January 4th, 2020
Shutterbug
ace
I love the sharpness in this photo. Looks like an interesting book. Wish I had a book to suggest.
January 4th, 2020
