cabbage by jernst1779
Photo 742

cabbage

playing with the groceries again.
made some roasted cabbage wedges and they were tasty.
11th January 2020 11th Jan 20

Jean

Dec 31, 2018: Year 2 - I am so happy that I have finished my first year! I have absolutely loved doing this project and...
