Photo 744
sparrow with seed
using a photo from last month to fill this date because I have nothing.
13th January 2020
13th Jan 20
Jean
ace
@jernst1779
Dec 31, 2018: Year 2 - I am so happy that I have finished my first year! I have absolutely loved doing this project and...
203% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-9
Taken
9th December 2019 10:22am
Monica
Fantastic shot, so crisp and clear. fav
January 14th, 2020
