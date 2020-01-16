Previous
cityscape of screwville by jernst1779
cityscape of screwville

I saw on facebook where someone made a similar image so I thought it looked like fun to try my own version.
(cannot credit the person for the idea as it is a private group.)
16th January 2020 16th Jan 20

Jean

ace
@jernst1779
Dec 31, 2018: Year 2 - I am so happy that I have finished my first year! I have absolutely loved doing this project and...
204% complete

