Photo 756
fallen petals - like a butterfly
One of the tulips dropped half of its petals. I did not pose them. They landed on the table just like this.
25th January 2020
25th Jan 20
Jean
@jernst1779
Dec 31, 2018: Year 2 - I am so happy that I have finished my first year! I have absolutely loved doing this project and...
6
1
365
ILCE-7M3
25th January 2020 2:45pm
*lynn
creative shot
January 25th, 2020
