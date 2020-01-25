Previous
fallen petals - like a butterfly by jernst1779
fallen petals - like a butterfly

One of the tulips dropped half of its petals. I did not pose them. They landed on the table just like this.
25th January 2020

Jean

*lynn
creative shot
January 25th, 2020  
