Photo 763
Sparrow
I'm going to try the Flash of Red February this month.
1st February 2020
1st Feb 20
2
2
Jean
ace
@jernst1779
Dec 31, 2019 year 3 starts Dec 31, 2018: Year 2 - I am so happy that I have finished my first year! I have absolutely...
784
photos
94
followers
93
following
209% complete
756
757
758
759
760
761
762
763
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
1st February 2020 1:09pm
Tags
for2020
Kara
ace
Gorgeous capture! Love the focus and B&W processing!
February 1st, 2020
Clare Gadsby
ace
such wonderful detail
February 1st, 2020
