Photo 769
robin
There were so many robins in the yard today. I think they think it's spring. It seems too early for them. It's weird to put an image of a robin with its red breast in black and white - not the best subject for that I think.
7th February 2020
7th Feb 20
Jean
ace
@jernst1779
Dec 31, 2019 year 3 starts Dec 31, 2018: Year 2 - I am so happy that I have finished my first year! I have absolutely...
790
photos
96
followers
93
following
210% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-9
Taken
7th February 2020 11:24am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2020
Caroline
ace
Really nice detail and focus! Fav
February 8th, 2020
bruni
ace
I agree it's a little too early in your area. we won't see the robins for quite awhile yet. had snow overnight and more in the forecast. The robin looks pretty with or without the red though.
February 8th, 2020
