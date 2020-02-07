Previous
robin by jernst1779
Photo 769

robin

There were so many robins in the yard today. I think they think it's spring. It seems too early for them. It's weird to put an image of a robin with its red breast in black and white - not the best subject for that I think.
7th February 2020 7th Feb 20

Jean

ace
@jernst1779
Caroline ace
Really nice detail and focus! Fav
February 8th, 2020  
bruni ace
I agree it's a little too early in your area. we won't see the robins for quite awhile yet. had snow overnight and more in the forecast. The robin looks pretty with or without the red though.
February 8th, 2020  
