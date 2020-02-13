Sign up
Photo 775
high boy
This is a reproduction but it is quite old itself. It's a piece my parents purchased many years ago and I am fortunate to have it today. It goes against the grain (no pun intended) to put it in black and white as the wood is beautiful.
13th February 2020
13th Feb 20
1
1
Jean
ace
@jernst1779
Dec 31, 2019 year 3 starts Dec 31, 2018: Year 2 - I am so happy that I have finished my first year!
796
photos
97
followers
94
following
212% complete
768
769
770
771
772
773
774
775
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
11th February 2020 11:24am
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
February 13th, 2020
