high boy by jernst1779
high boy

This is a reproduction but it is quite old itself. It's a piece my parents purchased many years ago and I am fortunate to have it today. It goes against the grain (no pun intended) to put it in black and white as the wood is beautiful.
13th February 2020

Jean

ace
@jernst1779
Dec 31, 2019 year 3 starts Dec 31, 2018: Year 2 - I am so happy that I have finished my first year! I have absolutely...
212% complete

Joan Robillard
Fabulous
February 13th, 2020  
