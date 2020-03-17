Previous
Shamrocks by jernst1779
Photo 808

Shamrocks

Picked these cuties up when I bought flowers on Sunday. They’re cheerful and just right for St. Patrick’s Day.
17th March 2020 17th Mar 20

Jean

Lee ace
Lovely.
March 17th, 2020  
