Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Photo 809
apples
trying out the Tessa Traeger artist challenge
18th March 2020
18th Mar 20
Jean
ace
@jernst1779
Dec 31, 2019 year 3 starts Dec 31, 2018: Year 2 - I am so happy that I have finished my first year! I have absolutely...
833
photos
100
followers
96
following
221% complete
802
803
804
805
806
807
808
809
803
804
805
23
806
807
808
809
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
18th March 2020 1:11pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
ac-traeger
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh wow that really is beautifully done!
March 18th, 2020
Peter Dulis
ace
simple but beautiful - fav
March 18th, 2020
