Photo 1004
I feel pretty
a soft chrysanthemum portrait
29th September 2020
29th Sep 20
Jean
ace
@jernst1779
Dec 31, 2019 year 3 starts Dec 31, 2018: Year 2 - I am so happy that I have finished my first year! I have absolutely...
1053
photos
120
followers
111
following
275% complete
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
29th September 2020 10:58am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Catherine P
I love the colours and your focus. Fav
September 29th, 2020
