Photo 1182
some flowers to go with the pears
26th March 2021
26th Mar 21
Jean
ace
@jernst1779
Dec 31, 2019 year 3 starts Dec 31, 2018: Year 2 - I am so happy that I have finished my first year!
Ellen Bogenschutz
ace
This is so lovely! I'm partial to still life's right now, and the lighting on this spot on. Is it natural light from a window? The composition is also very pleasing.
March 26th, 2021
Jean
ace
@theredcamera
thanks Ellen. Natural window light plus tweaks in LR , PS and NIK color efex pro
March 26th, 2021
