Photo 1319
birthday flowers
Yesterday was my birthday, so I am enjoying these flowers
12th September 2021
12th Sep 21
2
2
Jean
ace
@jernst1779
Dec 31, 2019 year 3 starts Dec 31, 2018: Year 2 - I am so happy that I have finished my first year! I have absolutely...
1378
photos
163
followers
120
following
361% complete
View this month »
1312
1313
1314
1315
1316
1317
1318
1319
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
12th September 2021 3:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Milanie
ace
Lovely composition - that cobalt blue is wonderful against the dark tones
September 12th, 2021
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Belated Birthday wishes. Lovely capture of your flowers and like the reflection too.
September 12th, 2021
Leave a Comment
