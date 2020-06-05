Sign up
38 / 365
iris b&w
of course had to try it in b&w
5th June 2020
5th Jun 20
2
2
Jean
ace
@jernst1779
Dec 31, 2019 year 3 starts Dec 31, 2018: Year 2 - I am so happy that I have finished my first year! I have absolutely...
932
photos
108
followers
104
following
31
32
33
34
35
36
37
38
883
884
37
885
886
887
38
888
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
black and white/monochrome
Camera
ILCE-9
Taken
5th June 2020 9:18am
Shutterbug
ace
I love how you shot this. Beautiful in black and white. Love the details and water droplets.
June 5th, 2020
KV
ace
I love this in B&W... stunning. I see diamond shapes in the background... very cool. Fav
June 5th, 2020
