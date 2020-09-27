Previous
moody by jernst1779
moody

very different mood from the color version.
I kept wanting to put a story to it like:
The bright moonlight was streaming through the window of the otherwise dark library. She sat alone, thinking......
Jean

ace
@jernst1779
PhotoCrazy ace
Wonderful image!!
September 27th, 2020  
Mariana Visser
stunning capture
September 27th, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
Sounds like a great beginning for your story and it's a lovely black and white!
September 27th, 2020  
