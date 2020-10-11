Sign up
44 / 365
fall leaves in monochrome
I prefer the color version I posted earlier to my main album. But, as you may know me by now, I had to try it in monochrome.
11th October 2020
11th Oct 20
3
4
Jean
ace
@jernst1779
Dec 31, 2019 year 3 starts Dec 31, 2018: Year 2 - I am so happy that I have finished my first year! I have absolutely...
1066
photos
123
followers
109
following
12% complete
View this month »
Latest from all albums
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
black and white/monochrome
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
11th October 2020 1:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
KazzaMazoo
ace
Still recovering from the stunningness (yes, that's now a word, lol) of the colour version but I hear you about trying b&w too. I do the same. This one has its own beauty also.
October 11th, 2020
amyK
ace
This one has its own appeal. Nice monochrome image.
October 11th, 2020
Joan Robillard
ace
GREAT
October 11th, 2020
