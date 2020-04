flowering fig tree

The fig tree in the garden is blooming. The first leaves unfold. I enjoy its shape, but also its fruit :-).



The fig tree is a peculiar plant. What some interpret in spring as small, unripe fruit sets are initially just the flowers. The inflorescences are inside.

In the Mediterranean region, this tree uses the fig wasp to bear fruit. In our latitudes, fruits can only be expected with self-fruiting varieties.