floral white
Four blossoms on one stem.
25th April 2020
25th Apr 20
Jerome
@jerome
I like to immerse in viewing nature forms. It can be very nice, when the sun glistens through the leaves of a tree; a tranquil...
daffodil
April
Wonderful detail
April 25th, 2020
Jennifer Eurell
Beautiful
April 25th, 2020
