Photo 673
morning shadow
I like the scent of lily of the valley. Many are now blooming in the garden. I got one at my table.
30th April 2020
30th Apr 20
Jerome
ace
@jerome
I like to immerse in viewing nature forms. It can be very nice, when the sun glistens through the leaves of a tree; a tranquil...
Tags
lily of the valley
Kathy A
ace
That's one amazing shadow!
April 30th, 2020
jackie edwards
ace
my birth flower... I love the smell! nicely photographed. kind of haunting.
April 30th, 2020
