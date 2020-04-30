Previous
morning shadow by jerome
morning shadow

I like the scent of lily of the valley. Many are now blooming in the garden. I got one at my table.
30th April 2020 30th Apr 20

Jerome

@jerome
I like to immerse in viewing nature forms. It can be very nice, when the sun glistens through the leaves of a tree; a tranquil...
Kathy A ace
That’s one amazing shadow!
April 30th, 2020  
jackie edwards ace
my birth flower... I love the smell! nicely photographed. kind of haunting.
April 30th, 2020  
