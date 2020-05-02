Previous
I miss... by jerome
Photo 675

I miss...

...the sea. It's been a long time since I've seen you. I close my eyes and sense your waves breathe, feel your kisses on my bare feet, smell your scent and hear your voice.
Daydream.

Photos:
Cape Leveque, Australia; 2016. Beach in the light of the awakening sun.
Selfie, Austria; current.
2nd May 2020 2nd May 20

Jerome

ace
@jerome
I like to immerse in viewing nature forms. It can be very nice, when the sun glistens through the leaves of a tree; a tranquil...
Marnie ace
OMG, that is utterly amazing and very thought-provoking.
May 2nd, 2020  
jackie edwards ace
Beautiful work!
May 2nd, 2020  
Walks @ 7 ace
Beyond stunning, this is just full of emotion. Fav!
May 2nd, 2020  
