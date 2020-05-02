Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 675
I miss...
...the sea. It's been a long time since I've seen you. I close my eyes and sense your waves breathe, feel your kisses on my bare feet, smell your scent and hear your voice.
Daydream.
Photos:
Cape Leveque, Australia; 2016. Beach in the light of the awakening sun.
Selfie, Austria; current.
2nd May 2020
2nd May 20
3
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jerome
ace
@jerome
I like to immerse in viewing nature forms. It can be very nice, when the sun glistens through the leaves of a tree; a tranquil...
691
photos
240
followers
184
following
184% complete
View this month »
668
669
670
671
672
673
674
675
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
an old man and the sea
Marnie
ace
OMG, that is utterly amazing and very thought-provoking.
May 2nd, 2020
jackie edwards
ace
Beautiful work!
May 2nd, 2020
Walks @ 7
ace
Beyond stunning, this is just full of emotion. Fav!
May 2nd, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close