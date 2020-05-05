Previous
blue rain by jerome
Photo 678

blue rain


Blauer Regen, blue rain - that is the name of this plant here with us. It accompanies the garden terrace and blooms very reliably every spring.
5th May 2020

Jerome

I like to immerse in viewing nature forms. It can be very nice, when the sun glistens through the leaves of a tree; a tranquil...
Margo ace
How beautiful fav
May 5th, 2020  
Domenico Dodaro ace
A poetic name, very appropriate dreamy treatment. Is it wisteria?
May 5th, 2020  
