Photo 683
lines of light
I laid out a little wetland in the garden. The yellow iris blooms later, for the time being it just shows its leaves. I think that can also be a motive.
10th May 2020
10th May 20
3
4
Jerome
@jerome
I like to immerse in viewing nature forms. It can be very nice, when the sun glistens through the leaves of a tree; a tranquil...
683
photos
253
followers
192
following
676
677
678
679
680
681
682
683
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
backlight
Liana Bull
ace
This is so striking - I just love this
May 10th, 2020
Helen Sanderson
Wow....such a simple subject...with spectacular light and shade
May 10th, 2020
Marnie
ace
You're incredible. Such beauty from the mundane.
May 10th, 2020
