lines of light by jerome
Photo 683

lines of light

I laid out a little wetland in the garden. The yellow iris blooms later, for the time being it just shows its leaves. I think that can also be a motive.
10th May 2020 10th May 20

Jerome

@jerome
I like to immerse in viewing nature forms. It can be very nice, when the sun glistens through the leaves of a tree; a tranquil...
Liana Bull ace
This is so striking - I just love this
May 10th, 2020  
Helen Sanderson
Wow....such a simple subject...with spectacular light and shade
May 10th, 2020  
Marnie ace
You're incredible. Such beauty from the mundane.
May 10th, 2020  
