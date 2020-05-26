Previous
This leaf from a tree in the East... by jerome
Photo 699

This leaf from a tree in the East...

...so starts a poem written by the German poet Goethe.

Dedicated to a unique person.
Jerome

I like to immerse in viewing nature forms. It can be very nice, when the sun glistens through the leaves of a tree; a tranquil...
Loopy-Lou ace
Beautiful lighting, wonderful capture
May 26th, 2020  
Wylie ace
gorgeous lighting on the ginkgo
May 26th, 2020  
