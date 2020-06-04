Previous
I am a dreamer... by jerome
I am a dreamer...

...of a just world in which all people have the right to life and liberty; inherent to all human beings, regardless of nationality, ethnicity, language, religion, sex and race.
4th June 2020 4th Jun 20

Jerome

@jerome
I like to immerse in viewing nature forms. It can be very nice, when the sun glistens through the leaves of a tree; a tranquil...
Photo Details

Sue ace
The photo and the words are just gorgeous
June 4th, 2020  
