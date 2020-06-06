Previous
Next
flowering in the pond by jerome
Photo 710

flowering in the pond

I have created a small wetland in the garden. The water lily is blooming there now. Dream readers see the iris as a messenger of hope and good news.
As pretty as it is, it is poisonous.
6th June 2020 6th Jun 20

Jerome

ace
@jerome
I like to immerse in viewing nature forms. It can be very nice, when the sun glistens through the leaves of a tree; a tranquil...
194% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise