I have wings and feathers,...

...but my talent is swimming and diving.

Penguin
Schönbrunn Zoo, Vienna
5th July 2020 5th Jul 20

Jerome

ace
@jerome
I like to immerse in viewing nature forms. It can be very nice, when the sun glistens through the leaves of a tree; a tranquil...
Lou Ann ace
Such an incredible image! Your zoo in Vienna is wonderful.
July 5th, 2020  
Leon Buijs
Wonderful capture, great details both below and above water
July 5th, 2020  
