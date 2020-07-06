Sign up
Photo 738
There is always...
...something majestic about walking these animals. It came very close to me. However, it was of little interest to me than the feed that hung from a tree.
Giraffe
Schönbrunn Zoo, Vienna
6th July 2020
6th Jul 20
Jerome
ace
@jerome
I like to immerse in viewing nature forms. It can be very nice, when the sun glistens through the leaves of a tree; a tranquil...
Album
365
Tags
giraffe
Ian JB
Wonderful portrait, love the pose.!!!
July 6th, 2020
Junko Y
ace
What stunning elegance in the capture!
July 6th, 2020
PhylM-S
ace
Great job! Holy wow!!!
July 6th, 2020
Kathy A
ace
Fabulous shot!
July 6th, 2020
Domenico Dodaro
ace
There is. Definitely. And your work makes them justice!
July 6th, 2020
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
These are just the coolest creatures, great shot!
July 6th, 2020
365 Project
close