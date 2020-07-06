Previous
Next
There is always... by jerome
Photo 738

There is always...



...something majestic about walking these animals. It came very close to me. However, it was of little interest to me than the feed that hung from a tree.

Giraffe
Schönbrunn Zoo, Vienna
6th July 2020 6th Jul 20

Jerome

ace
@jerome
I like to immerse in viewing nature forms. It can be very nice, when the sun glistens through the leaves of a tree; a tranquil...
202% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Ian JB
Wonderful portrait, love the pose.!!!
July 6th, 2020  
Junko Y ace
What stunning elegance in the capture!
July 6th, 2020  
PhylM-S ace
Great job! Holy wow!!!
July 6th, 2020  
Kathy A ace
Fabulous shot!
July 6th, 2020  
Domenico Dodaro ace
There is. Definitely. And your work makes them justice!
July 6th, 2020  
aikiuser (jenn) ace
These are just the coolest creatures, great shot!
July 6th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise