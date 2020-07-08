Previous
What I sowed in spring...
What I sowed in spring...

now blooms in the garden. It is very enriching to accompany the flowers as they germinate, grow and bloom. Always a miracle for me, what unfolds from a tiny, inconspicuous something.
8th July 2020 8th Jul 20

Jerome

@jerome
I like to immerse in viewing nature forms. It can be very nice, when the sun glistens through the leaves of a tree; a tranquil...
Gosia ace
Absolutely Fav
July 8th, 2020  
