Photo 741
pleasure scratching
Sea lion
Schönbrunn Zoo, Vienna
9th July 2020
9th Jul 20
Jerome
ace
@jerome
I like to immerse in viewing nature forms. It can be very nice, when the sun glistens through the leaves of a tree; a tranquil...
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
365
Privacy
Public
Tags
sea lion
Jenn
That is such a great shot!
July 9th, 2020
Taffy
ace
So elegant looking -- love the rich tones too.
July 9th, 2020
Sheila Guevin
ace
Beautiful coloring. Interestin gphoto.
July 9th, 2020
