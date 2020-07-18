Previous
fleeting trace by jerome
Photo 749

fleeting trace

- But perhaps a pleasant lasting memory.
View of Wolfgangsee, a nice lake in the Salzkammergut (Upper Austria). With an excursion boat you can enjoy a tour of the lake.
Photo taken from the cable car gondola to the summit of mountain Zwölferhorn.
Jerome

@jerome
I like to immerse in viewing nature forms. It can be very nice, when the sun glistens through the leaves of a tree; a tranquil...
Taffy ace
A fantastic composition and perfectly cropped. That pattern is so interesting -- the geometry of the scene.
July 18th, 2020  
