Photo 749
fleeting trace
- But perhaps a pleasant lasting memory.
View of Wolfgangsee, a nice lake in the Salzkammergut (Upper Austria). With an excursion boat you can enjoy a tour of the lake.
Photo taken from the cable car gondola to the summit of mountain Zwölferhorn.
18th July 2020
18th Jul 20
1
1
Jerome
ace
@jerome
I like to immerse in viewing nature forms. It can be very nice, when the sun glistens through the leaves of a tree; a tranquil...
765
photos
274
followers
202
following
205% complete
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ship
,
lake
Taffy
ace
A fantastic composition and perfectly cropped. That pattern is so interesting -- the geometry of the scene.
July 18th, 2020
